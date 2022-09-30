Advertisement
  • Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: details
  • After India banned Free Fire, the online game got a lot of attention. 111 Dots Studio is the company that made it.
  • The 12 character redeem codes are made up of capital letters and numbers.
  • They can be used to get free things like weapons, outfits, and more.
Players in Garena Free Fire Max, a multiplayer battle royale game, can purchase a wide variety of virtual goods, including new skins, weapons, jewels, and even pets. The 12 character redeem codes are made up of capital letters and numbers, and they can be used to get free things like weapons, outfits, and more.

After India banned Free Fire, the online game got a lot of attention. 111 Dots Studio is the company that made it. The game’s creators keep adding new codes that players can use to get rewards every day. The company has also set up a separate website where players can go to redeem the codes.

To today, these are the valid redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max:

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FFPLFMSJDKEL

FFTILM659NZB

ESX24ADSM4K

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FFPLNZUWMALS

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FFPLUED93XRT

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

B61YCTNH4PV3

FFBCAC836MAC

FFBCLY4LNC4B

WOJJAFV3TU5E

FFBCLLP5S98AW

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Using redeem codes, players can acquire rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, and more. First 500 users will get incentive coupons. Redeem the codes quickly!

Players must visit the game vault after redeeming codes. The lobby gets a game wall. Redeem codes provide users money or diamonds. They can buy in-game things with diamonds and gold.

