Introducing New Deep Sea Elite Pack in Garena Free Fire
GameSpot's Swipe mobile showcase featured the impending Elite Pass prizes for Garena...
The next level up from Free Fire is Garena Free Fire Max. After the Indian government banned the first game, the battle royale game became a big hit. In the multi-player game, players can buy things like weapons, skins, loot crates, diamonds, and pets to make the game more fun. You can buy these in-game items or get them for free with the daily redeem codes.
Codes to redeem Free Fire Max include 12 digits total, including both letters and numbers. The online game was made by 111 Dots Studio, and it has high-tech animations, effects, and graphics. The game’s creators keep adding new codes that players can use to get rewards every day. The company has also set up a separate website where players can go to redeem the codes.
BR45 67KS I8UY
GT23 4BER NTMG
KIU7 8UYA 5QRF
3EGB RNJT KIUY
VTGC FDBE NRTY
LU8I PK0N 9BV8
IUCJ DNSE MRKT
OHIU VY6T XRZE
AQCV 2H3E UF7Y
TVRC DXVB DR5T
K6YI UBVY TCXF
DVBE RMT5 6YLU
OIJB VCYH X65Q
RE12 FG3U R7G6
5VRC XFDB NRT5
K6YI UGYV GTFV
BENR 56YI HU7Y
G6T5 RDFA GHQJ
U3YE RTGI VUU7
Players can get rewards like the rebel academy weapon loot crate, the revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, the fire head hunting parachute, and more by using redeem codes. Only the first 500 users will be able to get the reward codes. So act quickly and use the codes.
Players need to go to the game vault once they’ve used the codes. In the game lobby, a game wall will show up. In exchange for the redeem codes, users can get gold or diamonds. They can also buy in-game items with the diamonds and gold.
Catch all the E-games News, Gaming News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.