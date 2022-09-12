Advertisement
  • Just Dance 2023 will have 40 new universes and songs
Articles
  • The game will debut on November 22nd for the PlayStation 5.
  • Just Dance users will finally be able to play the game live.
  • Local multiplayer is available for live dance-offs.
The hottest dance game in town, Just Dance, has some good news for fans of the game. By releasing Just Dance 2023, Just Dance will formally enter the live-services market. The newest game will allow up to six internet players at once, and after a few plays, a full game that can be enjoyed with friends will be unlocked. For the foreseeable future, the company has vowed to release regular free content upgrades including new game modes, soundtracks, and seasonal themes.

With this, the business has announced that Just Dance 2023 will debut on November 22nd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch. The debut date for Google Stadia has not yet been revealed, though.

It indicates that Just Dance users will finally be able to play the game live and online with their buddies. Players in Just Dance 2023 will be able to form teams with individuals from all around the world or various people they know. It also offers a technique for communicating using emojis that will improve the dialogue. This game becomes more intriguing because it allows for cross-platform play. In addition to this, local multiplayer is available for live dance-offs.

Just Dance 2023 will have 40 new universes and songs, including “Physical” by Dua Lipa and “More” by K/DA, when it launches. The game’s creator, Ubisoft, will use their knowledge, innovations, and online multiplayer to create the greatest possible product.

