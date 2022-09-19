LEGO Bricktales will be released on October 12th

LEGO Bricktales, a puzzle game based on LEGO construction and assembly.

It will be released on October 12th.

The game will be made available on PC, PS4, and PS5.

Advertisement

The LEGO Bricktales puzzle adventure’s release date has been made public. The following adventure and puzzle game in the LEGO Bricktales series will debut in October, according to Thunderful. LEGO Bricktales puzzle adventure will be available on October 12th, publisher Thunderful has revealed, so LEGO lovers can get their hands on it then. For October 12th, Lego Bricktales will be made available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

LEGO Bricktales will be made available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam, according to publisher and developer Thunderful ClockStone Studio.

The creator of Thunderful and Bridge, Constructor Clockstone, now offers LEGO Bricktales, a brand-new puzzle game based on creative LEGO building that is at the core of all LEGO solutions. Soon, Bricktales will be available on many platforms.

You’ll be able to solve the many entertaining riddles you’ll run into in LEGO Bricktales with the aid of new simple turn-based building mechanisms, which will also make your solutions come to life.

In order to solve a given puzzle, some of which will be based on physics, you must construct a Lego construction out of the provided bricks and objects. This is where Lego ingenuity can come in. Each area’s sandbox opens when building is finished, allowing players to construct LEGO gadgets there to work out problems.

Each area’s assembling point must be completed before the Sandbox, where players can construct LEGO gadgets to solve problems, can be accessed.

Advertisement

This October, PC and other consoles will be able to play Bricktales, a puzzle game based on LEGO construction and assembly. As we progressively approach October 13 over the next four weeks, you can watch the most recent LEGO Bricktales teaser below, which includes some fresh footage and previews of the 2022 release. There will be five different biomes in LEGO Bricktales. Players must solve a wide range of puzzles in various biomes in addition to gathering a tonne of stuff and unlockables.

Also Read Gameplay trailers for GTA 6 have been leaked More than 90 videos purporting to provide the first glimpse into the...