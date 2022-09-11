Marvel’s Midnight Suns will now be accessible on PCs and newer platforms

At D23 2022, the first-ever Disney & Marvel Games Showcase gave attendees a glimpse of what Disney and Marvel video games may look like in the future from international publishers. There was something for everyone, from Tron: Identity to a new 2D Mickey and Friends platformer to Amy Hennig’s brand-new Marvel game including Black Panther and Captain America.

Disney had previously announced the appearance of Amy Hennig’s ensemble Marvel game, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Marvel’s Midnight Suns, but the event still included some welcome surprises, including a platformer starring Mickey Mouse and his buddies and a new Tron game. There were enough surprises to go around because 20th Century Games and Lucasfilm Games, two Disney-owned companies, also made announcements. The following is a list of everything that was revealed at the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will now be available for PC and next-generation platforms on December 2, 2022, following a lengthy delay. Sadly, no date has been established for the Switch version’s release.

The second surprise of the show was Disney Illusion Island, a gorgeous-looking cooperative platformer with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Donald. Dlala Studios, the company behind Battletoads, will release it exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in 2023. (2020).

While not much information was provided, we do know that Tron: Identity, a new visual novel adventure that follows Query, a “detective programme entrusted with unravelling the riddle of an unparalleled crime,” will be released in 2023 on PC and consoles. Bithell Games, the developers of Thomas Was Alone, made the announcement.

A quick trailer for Niantic’s most recent Pokémon Go game finished the programme. The name of the group’s forthcoming augmented reality mobile game is Marvel World of Heroes.

The Disney and Marvel Games Showcase provided fans a small gameplay taste of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, albeit a fleeting one.

