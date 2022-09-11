Netflix will soon release 3 Ubisoft games

The games will be downloadable and free of advertisements.

Only 1.7 million regularly play them.

Cooperation between Ubisoft and Netflix, which will add three new games.

Advertisement

During today’s official Ubisoft Forward livestream, the Ubisoft games team invited one of its recent partners, Netflix, to the virtual stage to present a number of new games. The extended cooperation between Ubisoft and Netflix, which will add three new games to the streaming service, was described in detail by Mike Verdu, Netflix’s VP of gaming. The games feature a new Assassin’s Creed game as well as the successors to Valiant Hearts and Mighty Quest for Epic Loot.

The games, which will be accessible via Netflix’s mobile app, will be included as part of a Netflix subscription. According to Ubisoft, they will be downloadable and free of advertisements and in-app purchases.

The next Valiant Hearts story will debut in January 2023, according to Ubisoft. In addition, Mighty Quest for Epic Loot will be released in 2023, and Ubisoft has stated that an Assassin’s Creed game is “in the works.”

Market analysts have emphasised the poor adoption rates of Netflix gaming, according to a third-party app analytics company. How many people are playing Netflix’s games is a secret.

Joost van Dreunen, a lecturer on the business of games at NYU Stern, claimed that among Netflix’s 221 million subscribers, just 1.7 million regularly play games on the service. Because of the relatively low conversion rate, Netflix would argue that it is using a long-term strategy. It runs the danger of investing a lot of money on content that won’t benefit its business, especially in light of the fact that none of Ubisoft’s announced goods have any obvious revenue streams.

Netflix’s games are available through its mobile streaming app, and they have an inelegant workaround to Apple’s no app shops within app stores rule: users can access a game through the Netflix app and then be redirected to the App Store to download it. By touching on the game icons in the Netflix app, users who already own the games can start them.

Advertisement

Also Read