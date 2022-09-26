News about a possible release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 has leaked

A hacker broke into Rockstar Games’ Slack server and Confluence wiki a few days ago.

Since many months ago, we’ve heard a lot of leaks and rumour about the much-anticipated GTA 6. A well-known leaker recently told us when Grand Theft Auto 6 will be out.

We all know that the Grand Theft Auto community has been very busy over the past week, and not in a good way. According to the most recent news, a leaker who hacked Rockstar Games and stole the source code for GTA 6, GTA 5, and other Rockstar projects is now thought to have been caught.

No doubt, this is not the first time that GTA 6’s release date has been leaked. Many content creators, insiders, and leakers have said that Grand Theft Auto 6 will come out anytime between 2023 and the end of the year. For example, in May 2021, a reliable leaker said that Grand Theft Auto 6 would come out in late 2023. Every leak can’t be right, but some leaks are worth sharing because they have been right in the past.

