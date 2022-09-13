Nintendo Direct Showcase will air on September 13 at 7 a.m

It will primarily highlight games that will be released this Winter.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2’s official title has finally been revealed.

The Direct will also last for about 40 minutes.

For several weeks, there had been numerous rumors about Nintendo’s direct presentation. Today, Nintendo formally unveiled a new Direct Showcase after it had circulated in rumors. On September 13 at 7 a.m. PT, 10 a.m. ET, and 3 p.m. BST, the Nintendo Direct Showcase will air.

Recently, Nintendo UK revealed that tomorrow’s direct showcase would take place. It will not, however, stream the Direct in observance of the nation’s ongoing state of mourning. The business announced that at 4 PM BST, the direct will be made available as a video-on-demand on their YouTube channel. In actuality, it won’t matter because the NA live stream will be accessible at the appointed hour. The Direct will also last for about 40 minutes and will mostly highlight games that will be released this Winter.

What will be shown at the showcase is yet uncertain. At least some of the games that will be featured during this Nintendo Direct, though, can be predicted. A Nintendo Direct will occur in September 2022, according to earlier claims from Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti of Giant Bomb and Gamesbeat, respectively. The two also disclosed that two games from The Legend of Zelda series, The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, would be unveiled at the direct showcase.

High-profile games like Metroid Prime and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, according to certain rumours, will also be featured. It appears like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2’s official title has finally been revealed. Is it not? Let’s therefore simply wait and see what occurs tomorrow. Keep checking back for additional information until then.

