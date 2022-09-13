Advertisement
  • News
  • E-games
Pokemon “Test Your Mettle” event will begin September 16

Articles
  • Steel-type Pokemon such as Mega Aggron and Togedemaru will be added to the mobile game.
  • The event will also spawn two new Ultra Beasts.
  • New research missions and additional bonuses.
New steel-type Pokemon event is set to begin later this week, according to the most recent news on Pokemon Go. On September 16, the Pokemon “Test Your Mettle” event will start. It will also include a few new steel kinds to the mobile game, such as Mega Aggron and Togedemaru. The icing on the cake is the invasion of two new Ultra Beasts, new research missions, and additional bonuses.

At 10 a.m., the Test Your Mettle competition will begin. Until eight o’clock p.m. on September 16, local time. time on September 21 local time.

Latest Ultra Beasts

  1. During the Test Your Mettle event, two new Ultra Beasts will make their Pokemon Go debut. But which one you’ll run into will vary depending on where you reside.
  2. During the event, the grass/steel type Ultra Beast Kartana will make its debut in five-star raids in the Northern Hemisphere.
  3. Instead, the steel/flying type Celesteela will make an appearance in the Southern Hemisphere.

Specified Pokemon

The event will also see the appearance of two new steel-type Pokemon in addition to the Ultra Beasts. The first one is the roly-poly Togedemaru, which may be found in raids with one star and in the wild. However, Mega Aggron will first appear in Mega raids.

Below is information on every other Pokemon that can be found during the Pokemon event.

Wild spawns

  • Magnemite
  • Pineco
  • Nosepass
  • Aron
  • Beldum
  • Prinplup
  • Bronzor
  • Drilbur
  • Ferroseed
  • Togedemaru
  • Galarian Stunfisk
One-star raids

  • Scyther
  • Beldum
  • Shieldon
  • Klink
  • Togedemaru

Three-star raids

  • Magneton
  • Skarmory
  • Mawile
  • Lairon

Five-star raids

  • Kartana (Northern Hemisphere)
  • Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere)

Mega raids

  • Mega Aggron
Pokemon Promotional Bonuses

  1. You’ll receive more sweets for catching Pokemon during the event.
  2. Catching a monster with a Nice, Great, or Excellent throw will increase your chances of getting Candy XL.
  3. New Timed Research activities will be available in the game. By finishing these tasks, you’ll receive a variety of incentives. They will run into Togedemaru and Aron, as well as Aggron Mega Energy.
  4. The Deoxys will be available in five-star raids through September 13 and this month’s Community Day will be on September 18, which is the finest part.

