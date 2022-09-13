Rockstar is prepared to retire GTA V, generating excitement for GTA 6.

Rockstar has posted the game’s credits.

GTA V was made available across three console generations.

It was first released in 2013 for the PlayStation 3.

Advertisement

The new-gen console release not too long ago is just living proof in this sense that the parent corporation has certainly sought to milk GTA V as much as possible.

With this statement, GTA V was made available across three console generations, at the most. It was first released in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, updated for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and then made available for new-generation consoles earlier this year.

But it appears that Rockstar is finally preparing to retire GTA V.

It was recently uncovered that the business had posted the game’s credits on its website, indicating that the game’s production may be nearing completion. Rockstar is prepared for the Grand Theft Auto franchise’s next major chapter, according to a thank-you note that is also included on the page. Needless to say, this only increases the anticipation for GTA 6.

While GTA 6 has already been announced, it’s worth noting that Rockstar is still working hard to keep all the important facts out of our eyes and ears.

However, considering that the firm posted the game’s credits on the official website, something that usually happens when a project comes to an end, it’s now thought that the development of GTA 6 is beginning a new phase when Rockstar would move more of its personnel to the upcoming iteration.

Advertisement

Also Read Sorare creates NFT-based sports games The game will be launched in October. Just in time for the...