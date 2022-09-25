Sergio Ocio and Mark Grigsby said AI will be “everywhere” in MW2

Call of Duty’s yearly releases show the growth of first-person shooters over the past 15 years. Everyone once loved modern military shooters, then we started wallrunning and jetpacking. Black Ops 3’s characters and ultimates were Treyarch’s response to hero shooters. After the time reset, Activision realised World War II could be fun again. Nope.

Sergio Ocio, head of AI Engineering, and Mark Grigsby, head of Studio Animation, stated AI will be “everywhere” in Modern Warfare 2 in October.

Gigsby says in the Intel Drop video, “MW2’s AI is systematic.” You engage with it differently almost every time you play. The animation director explains that how you move influences how the AI behaves, so encounters with enemies and allies may vary.

Ocio says Infinity Ward worked with Navy Seals to make Modern Warfare 2’s AI realistic. According to Ocio, Infinity Ward improved the pace of troops during combat because the AI wasn’t “preceding their life.”