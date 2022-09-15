Sims 4 Game will be free to download for all new players starting in October

Sims 4’s core version debuted back in September 2014. Since its release, it has had 31 million players globally. Early on, the game received poor reviews, with numerous publications criticizing its lack of features in comparison to The Sims 3. The Sims 4 Game will be free to download for all new players starting on October 18, 2022, according to a recent announcement from EA and Maxis. The best thing is that it will be made available for free on all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

The fact that the game is available for free will probably give the eight-year-old game new life. Existing gamers won’t be left out either, according to EA and Maxis, who are offering the Desert Luxe Kit for free to everyone who buys the game before October 17. As they put it:

“With the Desert Luxe Kit, Sims can relax in their modern oasis with luxurious indoor and outdoor furniture, inspired by the natural landscape of the Southwestern desert and materials like stone and wood.”

It appears like The Sims 4 will include a tonne of stuff from EA and Maxis. They added the following:

“Players can learn more about what’s in the works during a special-edition stream”

The forthcoming webcast will reportedly be available to watch live on The Sims’ YouTube and Twitch accounts on October 18 at 10 AM PDT. Without a question, this game has succeeded in being a rich, complicated Sim interaction game with tonnes of fun emotional potential. With its outstanding building tools and powerful contextual activities, architecture is more enjoyable than ever.

