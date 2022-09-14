Sony debuted new God of War: Ragnarok teaser

The normal edition, which costs $59.99 on PS4.

God of War Ragnarok will be available in a variety of editions.

We have excellent news for fans of the 2018 God of War remake: the sequel seems to be more of the same, only bigger and crazier. During its State of Play livestream, Sony debuted a brand-new God of War: Ragnarok teaser. In a particularly nasty adaptation of Norse mythology that features disgusting-looking valkyries and two enormous wolves, Kratos and his now-teenaged son Atreus are back. On the PS4, the last game was a graphic powerhouse, and Ragnarok appears to continue that tradition on the PS5.

Atreus is keeping information from Kratos, he is back on the hunt for vengeance, and it seems that everyone hates what Kratos has done with his life. Freya, Thor, the Valkyries, and an amazing sequence in which Atreus shoots an arrow at an eclipse—which is supposedly how the end times will start—are also there.

A special edition DualSense controller will be available on the same day, Nov. 9. The DualSense’s trackpad features a blue and white wolf and bear emblem.

God of War Ragnarok will be available in a variety of editions, from the normal edition, which costs $59.99 on PS4 and $69.99 on PS5, and a “launch edition” that contains Risen Snow armour and tunic cosmetics for Kratos and Atreus, respectively, to the opulently designed Jötnar Edition. The ultra-deluxe edition comes with the game, two pins, Brok’s dice set, a 16-inch Mjölnir figure, and other bonuses.

