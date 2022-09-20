“Tears of Kingdom” is next Zelda game

This is the long-awaited successor to Breath of the Wild.



The latest trailer featured a person in tears.

The long-awaited successor to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild now has a more definitive name, as revealed by Nintendo. The next Zelda game will be called “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” Nintendo said earlier this week. Fans of the game, on the other hand, weren’t sure whether “Tears” meant crying or something being torn out. Pieces of Hyrule are floating in the air, making it look like the kingdom is falling apart. But the most recent trailer showed a carving of a person surrounded by seven things that looked like tears, which could mean real tears.

Nintendo has confirmed that “Tears of the Kingdom” means teardrops and not rips. This means that the “Tears of the Kingdom” are items that players need to find in more traditional dungeons.

Fans can’t help but be excited about the upcoming game. Also, they are looking for hints or teases about the plot of the game. The new game looks like it uses the same map as Breath of the Wild, but it has more to explore, with both islands in the sky and dungeons underground.

Some of the most popular parts of Breath of the Wild, like stables and dragons, will also be back in this game. Most importantly, we might find out more about the Zonai, a mysterious tribe that lived before the Sheikah but went extinct thousands of years before Breath of the Wild.

In any case, Nintendo will release the game for real on May 12, 2023. So keep an eye out for more news.

