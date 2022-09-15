Version 2.2 of PUBG features tropical map Nusa, a new game mode & new content

PUBG MOBILE Version 2.2 Update rolling out today as part of Cycle 3.

Players can explore the tropics with the new map Nusa, engage in combat over fresh terrain.

Unlock and use a number of new cosmetics.

As part of Cycle 3 Season 8 and Royale Pass Month 15, PUBG MOBILE will roll out its new Version 2.2 Update, which will let players explore the tropics with the new map Nusa, engage in combat over fresh terrain with an improved Erangel, enjoy the thrilling themed game mode Gear Front Mode, and unlock and use a number of new cosmetics. PUBG MOBILE is bringing players back to the battlefield after a festival-filled summer!

A brand-new map is available for gamers to enjoy, explore, and engage in combat on with version 2.2! Nusa is a brand-new tourism island measuring 1 km by 1 km in the tropics. Players will drop in and find themselves engaged in thrilling conflicts right away because to the abundance of supplies! Due to the small size of the map and the speed at which matches are finished compared to larger maps like Erangel or Livik, the gameplay will be frantic and thrilling. The island of Nusa is home to several breathtaking landscapes and panoramas in addition to gunfights. While getting ready for their next gunfight, players can take a few moment to admire the scenery.

Additionally, Nusa will debut the brand-new Super Recall mechanism, which enables players to reenter a game if any of their teammates are still alive. Solo players will continually respawn.

A variety of new transportation options are included in the updated map, from ziplines that are dispersed throughout it to an elevator in the multi-story Telepak Town Apartment. New weaponry will also be available in Nusa in the form of the NS2000 Shotgun and Tactical Crossbow. Additionally, the new Quad, a nimble 2-seater vehicle with exceptional stability, is available for use by players.

There are changes to an old favourite along with a new map. A number of adjustments to Erangel will also be made in the PUBG MOBILE Version 2.2 Update. To begin with, the Hospital and Mylta Power structures have been upgraded to simplify battle and supply-hunting.

Erangel is getting two additional ports, one south of the Sosnovka Military Base and one southwest of the Farm. The Ferry Pier will also receive aesthetic improvements. Along with this, Erangel will now have a new rainbow weather effect, a Flash Shop that will emerge at random, gas stations where players can refill their cars, a bicycle storage area, and new Targeted Supply Crates, which come in three different varieties: medical, token, and military supply.

