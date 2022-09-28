Advertisement
  Wordle today 28, Sept 2022: Here's answer
  • The New York Times owns and publishes the popular word game Wordle.
  • The goal is for the players to finish the puzzle in less time and with fewer guesses.
  • Hints and clues will make it easy for you to figure out the word, which is why we’re here.
Hello people! Prepare yourself for Wednesday’s brand-new wordle puzzle! Well, Wordle level 466 is here, and it’s been updated for September 28, 2022. We’re here to help you get closer to the answer of the day. Like every day, we’ll give you some great hints and clues to help you figure out the Wordle 466 word of the day quickly and easily.

Regular Wordle players should keep in mind that the answers might vary from simple to challenging to downright hard. On Wednesday, we’ll know what the game has in store for us. But hints and clues will make it easy for you to figure out the word, which is why we’re here.

The New York Times owns and publishes the popular word game Wordle on their website. The goal is for the players to finish the puzzle in less time and with fewer guesses. Those who like puzzles will like the game.

Wordle 466 Hints and Clues for Today, September 28, 2022

Check out the hints and clues listed below for Wordle 466 on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, to find the answer:

  1. The first letter of the word of the day is “U.”
  2. The word of the day for wordle 466 ends with a “P.”
  3. There are two of the same vowel.
  4. Wednesday’s wordle answer is a verb.
  5. Bonus hint: The word means “take over” or “seize.”
Answer to Wordle 466 will be posted on September 28, 2022

Do not worry if you did not figure out the solution to Wordle 466 on your own. We’ll tell you today’s Wordle answer r word of the day so you don’t miss your daily score. On September 28, 2022, the answer to Wordle 466 is:

USURP

