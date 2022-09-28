Wordle today 29, Sept 2022: Here’s answer

Wordle is a free, user-friendly, web-based puzzle game that randomly generates a list of words for players to guess.

Every day, the gamers are exposed to new concepts.

There’s no reason to be discouraged if you couldn’t figure out the day’s word.

Today, September 29, 2022, we have new hints and clues for the next level of Wordle 467 answers. As more and more people discover how entertaining and educational Wordle can be, its popularity has skyrocketed.

That’s why we’ve started posting daily clues and hints for the game so that you can easily identify the daily Wordle word. If you can’t figure out the word after reading the clues, read the whole article to find the answer.

Depending on one’s level of concentration and vocabulary on Thursday, September 29, 2022, the solution to Wordle 467 could be easy or difficult. Let’s look at the clues and hints to figure out how to solve the puzzle.

Wordle 467 Today, September 29, 2022 Hints & Clues

Thursday, September 29, 2022 hints and clues for Wordle 467 are as follows:

On Thursday, the word of the day starts with the letter S. The answer to word puzzle 467 for the day is C. The wordle 467 word of the day has one vowel. Today’s answer has words that are all different from each other, so be careful. Extra hint: Today’s word means to burn or sear. Advertisement

We’re sure that these clues will help you figure out what the answer is. All of the clues for Saturday have been given. If you told more, it might take away from the excitement of the game.

The Solution to Wordle 467 for September 29, 2022

It is finally time to reveal the answer to Thursday’s 467 Wordle. There’s no reason to be discouraged if you couldn’t figure out the day’s word. Learn the new word today and give it another shot tomorrow.

Listed below is the answer to Wordle 467 for Thursday, September 29, 2022:

