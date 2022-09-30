Wordle today 30, Sept 2022: Here’s answer

Anyone can play the web-based word puzzle game bolnews official website

At midnight, the puzzles are changed.

Friday’s word of the day is not easy.

Josh Wardle came up with the idea for the word game. It's important to know that the New York Times owns and runs Wordle right now. So people have to go to their site to figure out the daily puzzles. At midnight, the puzzles are changed.

We are now in the week of September 30th, 2022, and it is time for the regular players to figure out the answer to Wordle 468. We'd like to let our players know that Friday's word of the day is not easy. We don't hear this word very often, so it will take most players a while to figure out the right answer.

Players who prefer to experiment with different kinds of online puzzle games have found great success with Wordle. Millennials love it, and they like to solve the words of the day every day.

30 September 2022 Wordle 468 Clues

Let’s look at today’s Wordle 468 hints and clues:

Advertisement The first hint is that Friday’s word of the day starts with the letter S. The answer for today is something that ends with the letter N. Hint 3: The letter O is the only vowel in today’s word of the day. 4th hint: The vowel is right in the middle of the word. Clue 5: There are no duplicate letters in the word for today.

30 September 2022 Wordle 468 Daily Word

Get ready to hear the ultimate resolution because we’re about to say it. If you aren’t interested in today’s word, you should probably stop reading now. To keep the excitement and mystery of the online word game intact, we will not reveal any further details.

The following is today’s (Friday, 30 September 2022) Wordle 468 word of the day:

SCORN