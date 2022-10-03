Advertisement
Wordle today October 3, 2022: Here's answer

Articles
  • Wordle 471 is an engaging puzzle game.
  • A player can only guess the five-letter word of the day six times. Like most days, today’s word won’t be easy to figure out.
  • But we have some great hints and clues to help you figure it out.
Let’s figure out the answer to Wordle 471 and learn more about the word of the day for October 3, 2022. Like most days, today’s word of the day won’t be easy to figure out, but we have some great hints and clues that will make Wordle 471 a breeze for all you hard-working players.

Those who are interested in expanding their English vocabulary will find Wordle to be an engaging puzzle game.

Let’s quickly review the game’s rules before we start. A player can only guess the five-letter word of the day six times. You have a certain number of chances to figure out the word. If you don’t, you lose. Let’s get right to it and help you figure out what the word of the day is.

Wordle 471: Clues for 3 October 2022

  1. Today’s Wordle is made up of words that start with “S.”
  2. The last letter of each Wordle 471 answer is “G.”
  3. In today’s Wordle puzzle, no letter is used more than once.
  4. There is only one vowel, “I,” in the answer to Wordle 471.

Today’s Wordle 471 Answer (Monday, 3 October 2022)

Even with hints and clues, couldn’t figure out what the word of the day was today? Well, don’t worry, because we know what you should do. The answer to Monday, October 3, 2022’s Wordle 471 is:

STING

