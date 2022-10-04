Wordle today October 4, 2022: Here’s answer

Wordle today October 3, 2022: Here’s answer
Wordle 471 is an engaging puzzle game. A player can only guess...
The 4th of October in 2022 sees Wordle, the New York Times’ popular word game, update to a brand new level: Wordle 472. Let’s try to figure out the puzzle with the help of some hints. Wordle has simple rules. To win, users have to guess a five-letter word in six tries.
Wordle provides users with color-coded cues as to whether or not a given letter is contained in the daily solution. A lot of the time, players have to guess some words that we use every day.
It doesn’t happen often, but sometimes the game will throw you a curveball, and you won’t be able to find the answer.
Perhaps the answer we get today will be a curveball. But we’re here to give you any hints or clues you might need. Let’s start the game and make it easy for you to find the answer of the day.
Those who tried our tips and tricks but still couldn’t solve Wordle 472 shouldn’t give up hope. We know what you should do. So, the answer to Tuesday, October 4, 2022’s Wordle 472 is:
