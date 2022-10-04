Wordle today October 4, 2022: Here’s answer

Wordle 472 is the answer to the New York Times’ popular word game.

To win, users have to guess a five-letter word in six tries.

Today’s answer starts with the letter “B,” ends with “H” and includes two vowels.

Advertisement

The 4th of October in 2022 sees Wordle, the New York Times’ popular word game, update to a brand new level: Wordle 472. Let’s try to figure out the puzzle with the help of some hints. Wordle has simple rules. To win, users have to guess a five-letter word in six tries.

Wordle provides users with color-coded cues as to whether or not a given letter is contained in the daily solution. A lot of the time, players have to guess some words that we use every day.

It doesn’t happen often, but sometimes the game will throw you a curveball, and you won’t be able to find the answer.

Perhaps the answer we get today will be a curveball. But we’re here to give you any hints or clues you might need. Let’s start the game and make it easy for you to find the answer of the day.

Wordle 472 Answer Today: Clues for 4 October 2022

Advertisement Wordle 472’s answer starts with the letter “B.” The last letter of the answer is a “H.” In today’s answer, there are two vowels: O and U. Today’s Wordle answer doesn’t have any letters that are repeated. The answer for today has to do with a tree branch. Wordle answer 472 is the same as twig. Advertisement

4 October 2022 Wordle 472 Answer

Those who tried our tips and tricks but still couldn’t solve Wordle 472 shouldn’t give up hope. We know what you should do. So, the answer to Tuesday, October 4, 2022’s Wordle 472 is:

BOUGH Advertisement Also Read Wordle today October 3, 2022: Here’s answer Wordle 471 is an engaging puzzle game. A player can only guess...