  News
  E-games
  Wordle today November 14, 2022: Here's answer
Wordle today November 14, 2022: Here’s answer

Wordle today November 14, 2022: Here’s answer

Wordle today November 14, 2022: Here’s answer

Wordle today November 14, 2022: Here’s answer

  • Wordle has gone viral due of its simplicity and popularity on social media.
  • In six guesses or less, guess the five-letter American English term.
  • After a guess, the tiles change colour to reveal more about the word’s letters.
Wordle has gone viral due of its simplicity and popularity on social media. In six guesses or less, guess the five-letter American English term. After a guess, the tiles change colour to reveal more about the word’s letters. Grey, yellow, or green are possible tile colours.

Grey means the letter you guessed isn’t in the word, so avoid using it. Yellow means the letter is in the word, but not in its current location. Green means you guessed the correct letter and placed it in the right spot.

In hard mode, you must employ previously successfully predicted letters in every guess. You may already do this, but there are times when there are multiple Wordle answers and you need to guess a word that contains the potential letters to solve it. If the game is too difficult, you can turn it off.

Wordle 513 hints for Nov 14, 2022

  1. It begins with the letter M.
  2. The word today has two vowels.
  3. An decorative tree or shrub with lobed leaves, winged fruits, and colourful autumn foliage, planted for its lumber or syrupy sap.

Today’s Wordle 513 Answer (2022-11-14)

Due to the fact that A is not the third letter, it is likely that B will be the second. In the next round of guessing, I went with a letter L and went with LAPSE.

The L was not in the right spot in this word, but it did reveal that the P was the third letter of the solution.
So the L must be the fourth letter, leaving the first one as the lone remaining mystery. I was able to use this information to arrive at the correct solution to Wordle puzzle number 513, which is…  MAPLE!

Next Story