BISE Gujranwala: Date Sheet Issued For Matric Annual Exams 2021

Adsense 300×250

On Tuesday, the Gujranwala Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) issued a date sheet for matric annual exams 2021.

According to the announced date sheet, the annual SSC exams will start on May 25th, 2021. BISE Gujranwala has advised regular and private students to check the provided schedule for the exams.

It is notified to the students that the annual exams will be held as per the schedule and the exams will not be postponed. The candidates have to appear in the exams in order to get promoted to the next class.

Gujranwala Date Sheet 2021:

BISE Gujranwala usually provides the date sheet a month before the examinations so that students should know everything related to the exams including the date, day, and venue of the examination center.

10th class annual exams and 9th class annual exams will be commenced from 25th May 2021 and 10th June 2021 respectively.