Adsense 970×250

IHC Dismisses Petition Demanding Suspension Of A and O level exams

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

24th Apr, 2021. 03:33 pm
Adsense 300×600
O A level exam
Adsense 300×250

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a writ petition demanding the suspension of in-person A and O level exams as non-maintainable.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the decision after hearing the petitioners’ lawyer’s arguments.

The court directed the petitioners to go to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to get their complaint heard.

“This court has already held that the decisions of the National Command and Operation Centre are binding and not justiciable by a judicial forum,” read the four-page long verdict.

“The grievance raised by the petitioners relates to the policy of the Federal Government in the context of dealing with the crisis of Covid-19. This court, therefore, is not the competent forum nor has the expertise to direct the respondents regarding what mode should be adopted relating to the assessment of students.”

Justice Minallah said that courts can’t interfere in policy matters.

“We can’t interfere in the NCOC’s policy decisions on the coronavirus,” he observed, noting the Government of Pakistan couldn’t issue any instructions to Cambridge as the former only facilitates the exams in the country.

“Do you want the court to restrain the government from taking exams?” the chief justice asked the petitioners’ counsel.

“There is no such a thing in his petition that is not the policy of Cambridge,” the lawyer replied. “My petition is not against Cambridge that gave two options. Saudi Arabia, Thailand and India opted for physical exams.”

The court noted that the appeal was only submitted by nine students. According to Justice Minallah, the nine petitioners cannot represent the thousands of other students who may choose to take the physical exams.

It should be mentioned here that Sindh High Court has also been hearing the same petition.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?
2 days ago
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?

Learning a foreign language is a fun experience and has positive effects...
Asim Azhar Shafqat Mahmood
6 days ago
Asim Azhar Once Again Requests Shafqat Mahmood To Cancel Exams 2021

After Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood updated about the board exams...
PM
1 week ago
PM launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program in Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program in...
Schools
1 week ago
Sindh Announces School, College Timings During Ramadan

Sindh Education Department has on Wednesday issued notification of school and college...
exams
2 weeks ago
Exams dates for classes Prep to 8 across Pakistan announced

The dates of exams for Prep to class 8 have been announced...
exams
2 weeks ago
Punjab Govt. issues revised schedule for 2021 Matric, Inter exams

The government of Punjab has on Saturday announced a new schedule for...

Recent News

Pakistan Canada Flight Ban
41 seconds ago
Pakistan Asks Canada To Reconsider Decision Of Flights’ Suspension

Pakistan has asked the Canadian government for reconsidering its decision of suspending...
Fawad Chaudhry
19 mins ago
COVID-19: Fawad Chaudhry warns of a complete lockdown if the situation worsens

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has on Saturday appealed to...
QUETTA Blast Serena Hotel
1 hour ago
Quetta Blast: Suicide bombing attacker was a foreign national, says police

The recent Serena Hotel blast in Quetta has made development as the...
Falak Shabir
2 hours ago
Singer Falak Shabir says, “Exams For 2021 Will Surely Be Cancelled”

Singer Falak Shabir, who is the husband of showbiz actress Sarah Khan,...