Dr. Kamal Munir appointed Pro-VC of the University of Cambridge

Pakistani-born Dr. Kamal Munir has been appointed Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Cambridge University UK, one of the top 10 universities in the World.

He has been associated with the Cambridge University Judge Business School for the past 20 years. He is a university race and inclusion champion and a fellow of Homerton College. He has been named Pro VC for the first term of three years.

The University of Cambridge has five Pro VCs whose job is to assist the VC in the university’s administration.

Dr. Munir has published several articles in leading organizational and technology journals and presented his work at numerous international conferences.

At the same time, he has written numerous articles for newspapers and magazines.

He is the founder of OTREG, an international discussion forum for organizational theorists, a Senior Editor of Organization Studies, and an Associate Editor of the Journal of Management Inquiry.

He is also on the Management Committee of the Cambridge Centre for South Asian Studies.

Dr. Munir has consulted for the State Bank of Pakistan, the World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank.

He has also been a consultant to the governments of the UK, Pakistan, and Nigeria. In the private sector, he served as a consultant and trainer for several leading organizations including McKinsey & Co; Shell Petroleum; and British Telecom.

He is frequently invited internationally to speak on issues related to social, technological, and economic change.

Dr. Munir is a Visiting Professor in Economic Sociology at LUMS, Pakistan, where he served as Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences in 2015/16.