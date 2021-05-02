Adsense 970×250

Dr. Kamal Munir appointed Pro-VC of the University of Cambridge

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

02nd May, 2021. 12:26 pm
Adsense 300×600
Dr. Kamal Munir
Adsense 300×250

Pakistani-born Dr. Kamal Munir has been appointed Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Cambridge University UK, one of the top 10 universities in the World.

He has been associated with the Cambridge University Judge Business School for the past 20 years. He is a university race and inclusion champion and a fellow of Homerton College. He has been named Pro VC for the first term of three years.

The University of Cambridge has five Pro VCs whose job is to assist the VC in the university’s administration.

Dr. Munir has published several articles in leading organizational and technology journals and presented his work at numerous international conferences.

At the same time, he has written numerous articles for newspapers and magazines.

He is the founder of OTREG, an international discussion forum for organizational theorists, a Senior Editor of Organization Studies, and an Associate Editor of the Journal of Management Inquiry.

He is also on the Management Committee of the Cambridge Centre for South Asian Studies.

Dr. Munir has consulted for the State Bank of Pakistan, the World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank.

He has also been a consultant to the governments of the UK, Pakistan, and Nigeria. In the private sector, he served as a consultant and trainer for several leading organizations including McKinsey & Co; Shell Petroleum; and British Telecom.

He is frequently invited internationally to speak on issues related to social, technological, and economic change.

Dr. Munir is a Visiting Professor in Economic Sociology at LUMS, Pakistan, where he served as Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences in 2015/16.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

exams
5 days ago
BISE Gujranwala: Date Sheet Issued For Matric Annual Exams 2021

On Tuesday, the Gujranwala Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) issued...
Karachi University
6 days ago
COVID-19: KU suspends physical classes, exams till 17th May

The University of Karachi (KU) has suspended on campus classes till 17th...
O A level exam
1 week ago
IHC Dismisses Petition Demanding Suspension Of A and O level exams

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a writ petition demanding the suspension...
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?
1 week ago
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?

Learning a foreign language is a fun experience and has positive effects...
Asim Azhar Shafqat Mahmood
2 weeks ago
Asim Azhar Once Again Requests Shafqat Mahmood To Cancel Exams 2021

After Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood updated about the board exams...
PM
2 weeks ago
PM launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program in Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program in...

Recent News

‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot turns 36
8 mins ago
‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot turns 36

Gal Gadot, who became global fame for her role as "Wonder Woman",...
10 mins ago
Singer The Weeknd shares news of upcoming music with fans

People have taken advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown period to spend time...
Tokyo Olympics Could Be held Without Fans
14 mins ago
‘Tokyo Olympics 2021 could be held without fans,’ says Chief

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto has said that Olympics 2021 could take...
Deepika Padukone or Gal Gadot: Who looks best in ruffle blouse and black pants combination
1 hour ago
Deepika Padukone or Gal Gadot: Who looks best in ruffle blouse and black pants combination?

When celebrities step out on any occasion, they're wearing something completely different,...