Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference To Be Held Tomorrow

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

24th May, 2021. 12:08 am
Schools

Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference is scheduled to be held tomorrow (Monday).

According to the details, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood will chair the meeting.

The meeting will be attended by the education ministers of the four provinces, Gilgit and Azad Kashmir

The meeting is expected to take a final decision on the examinations. Summer vacations at educational institutions will also be decided.

On the other hand, the issue of vaccination of teachers and staff members will also be discussed in the meeting.

Earlier, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) on 22nd May, had directed provinces not to open educational institutions in the districts with high coronavirus rates.

According to the details, NCOC had sent a letter to the provinces, in which it said that schools should not reopen on May 24th where the COVID-19 positivity ratio is high.

They must instead remain closed till June 6.

“The districts where the infection rate is less — below 5% — can reopen educational institutions (on May 24),” NCOC said in a notification sent to the provinces.

A decision on whether or not educational institutes can reopen on June 7 will be taken on June 3, the letter added.

