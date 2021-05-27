O level exams to be held from July 26: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister Education Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday has made a new announcement regarding O-level exams via Twitter.

As per the details, the British Council is being issued a special No-objection certificate (NOC) to hold special O-level exams from July 26 to August 6.

He tweeted,

“This will facilitate O-level students to start A level or FA/Fsc from September. This kind of exam in July is unprecedented and I am happy that Cambridge is arranging it.”

The federal minister expressed his concerns over the disturbed education system across Pakistan due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote,

“This pandemic has created immense difficulties in all walks of life but especially in education. We have been taking difficult decisions to ensure that education/ learning continues. Every decision has pros and cons but for us the interest/welfare of students is always paramount”

It is pertinent to mention here that exams across were postponed due to the third wave of coronavirus in Pakistan.

Shafqat Mahmood and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan announced that all the board exams have been postponed till 15th June 2021 as per National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) due to the increasing cases of coronavirus in the country.

After attending a special session of the NCOC, the minister and the SPAM held a press conference related to Cambridge exam centers as well as the overall situation of coronavirus in the country.

While speaking at the press conference, Shafqat Mahmood said that coronavirus cases have been increased in the country from April 18 (when the last education ministry meeting was held) until now, therefore, the government has decided to postpone all the exams until June 15.

“Exams of 9, 10, 11, and 12, which were supposed to begin from the end of May, have been delayed further,” the minister said. “No board exams will be held till mid-June (June 15).”

The education minister further said that in the third week of May, another meeting of the NCOC will decide if these exams will be further postponed or not.

“So if exams take place after June 15, they may continue in July and even August,” the minister explained.