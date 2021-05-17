Pakistan: Final Dates For Board Exams 2021 Announced

The government has on Monday announced a final decision regarding the board exams’ schedule, which has been changed following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across Pakistan.

According to the details, the students of classes 10 and 12 will reportedly give their matric and intermediate exams first. The education ministers of all the provinces agreed that no student, including those of classes 9 and 11, will be promoted without exams this year.

However, the exams of class 9 and 11 will take place later as the government has changed the order of examinations.

The final dates for the exams are as follows:

Exams for class 10 will start on June 19. Exams for class 12 will start on July 6. Exams for class 9 will start on July 20. Exams for class 11 will start on August 5.

There will be no matriculation and intermediate practicals, 50% marks in practicals will be given to all students while the remaining 50% marks will be given in connecting to the average of the marks of part-second theory.

The publication reported that no student of matric and intermediate Part II will get as many marks in Part II.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had said that government will give priority to exams for grades 12 and 10 followed by grades 11 and 9.

In his tweet, the Education Minister had said, “Interprovincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) took place yesterday. It was decided that Board exams would begin after June 15. Intermediate and Matric exams would be given priority so that results can come in before university admissions.”