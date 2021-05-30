Schools To Reopen In All Districts Of Punjab From Tomorrow: Murad Raas

Punjab’s Education Minister, Murad Raas has announced on Sunday that schools for only class 9th and 10th will be reopening from tomorrow (Monday).

The education minister via Twitter announced that,

“Only Classes 10th & 12th to be opened in all Districts of Punjab starting tomorrow May 31st, 2021.”

He went on to write,

“It will be staggered with 50% students on one day and 50% on the alternate day. No other classes to be allowed till June 7th, 2021. Follow SOPs.”

ANNOUNCEMENT:

Only Classes 10th & 12th to be opened in all Districts of Punjab starting tomorrow May 31st, 2021. It will be staggered with 50% students on one day and 50% on the alternate day. No other classes to be allowed till June 7th, 2021. Follow SOPs. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) May 30, 2021

Earlier today, the KP government has decided to open educational institutions in 5 more districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following a decrease in cases of coronavirus.

According to the education department, educational institutions in Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu and Haripur will be opened from May 31.

Educational institutions in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Institutions have been opened.

Note that, 56 more people have succumbed to the pandemic in the country, bringing the total number of deaths from Coronavirus to 20,736.

According to the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), 55,965 people tested for the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, of which 2,697 cases were positive.

NCOC added that the rate of coronavirus positive cases in the country was 4.81%.