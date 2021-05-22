Double Click 970×250

SHC Directs To Pay Rs25,000 per month to faculty members with a PhD

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

22nd May, 2021. 10:25 pm
PhD teachers

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed that all faculty members with a Ph.D. should be paid PKR 25,000 per month.

A two-member bench; including Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Adnanul Karim gave a written decision in a case filed by counsel Dr. Liaquat Abro.

According to the petitioner’s request, some Ph.D. holders receive monthly allowances of PKR 25,000, while others receive just PKR 10,000 per month.

The court inquired as to the cause for this discrimination, and the Sindh government informed the court that only Ph.D. holders teaching at government colleges get paid PKR 25,000.

Teachers at private institutions are paid PKR 10,000, according to a government official.

The court ordered that all Ph.D. holders should be paid PKR 25,000 allowance without prejudice.

The bench directed the Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh to transmit the summary to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who was directed to disburse the monthly allowances within 15 days.

