Karachi University Approves Resumption Of 2-Year Graduation And Master’s Program

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 09:09 am
Karachi University Approves Resumption Of 2-Year Graduation And Master's Program

A meeting of the Academic Council was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor of Karachi University Khalid Mahmood Iraqi in which the resumption of 2-year graduation and master’s degree program was approved.

Admissions to the 2-year graduation and master’s degree programs will begin this year.

According to a statement issued by Karachi University, a six-member committee headed by Prof. Dr Nasir Salman, Head of Faculty of Education, was constituted for the implementation of 2-year Associate and 4-year BS programs.

The committee consists of Prof. Dr Anila Amber Malik, Prof. Dr Intikhab Ulfat, Prof. Dr Samina Saeed, Prof. Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari, Prof. Dr Taseer Ahmad Khan and Prof. Dr Nadeem Mahmood.

After consultation with all the Heads of Departments by the Committee, the recommendations of the Committee regarding the formulation of the curriculum for the 2-year Associate and 4-year BS program and its phased implementation will be presented at the Academic Council meeting.

HEC Agrees To Postpone 2-Year Associate Degree And 4-Year Graduation Program

Earlier, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has agreed to postpone the two-year associate degree and four-year graduation program.

An online meeting of vice-chancellors of private and public universities across the country was held in which several vice-chancellors expressed concerns over the termination of the two-year degree program.

The Vice-Chancellors said that the new policy could not be implemented this year and more time was needed to implement the policy in a better way.

According to sources, following the reservations of the VCs, the Higher Education Commission has agreed to postpone the 2-year associate degree and 4-year graduation program and a notification in this regard has been assured to be issued soon.

