99% of candidates have failed the Sindh Jest test

The worse state of education in Sindh, less one than percent of the candidates who sit the test for the enrollment of junior elementary school teacher (JEST) could clear the examination.

A total of 160,000 candidates appeared for the JEST test led by the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Sukkur in the province last week.

The passing ratio was documented at 0.78 percent.

The results were shared by Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Shah with the provincial cabinet in its meeting held.

However, more than 500,000 submissions were received against the 46,500 vacancies of primary school teachers (PSTs) and junior elementary school teachers (JEST).