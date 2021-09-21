BISE Bannu announces inter, matric results 2021 today

The BISE Bannu board of intermediate and secondary education has announced the 2021 results of intermediate and matric on Tuesday (today) on its official website.

BISE Bannu Inter, Matric Results 2021

The announcement regarding the position holders of matric and intermediate annual exams 2021 will be made on the same day as the result announcement. The ceremony will be held according to the COVID-19 SOPs issued by the government to prevent the spread of the ongoing pandemic.

In the ceremony, the prize will be distributed among the position holders who have secured maximum marks in the annual exams 2021. The results will be also available on the CDs and the candidates can collect them from the Bannu board after the submission of Rs.300/-.

Students have to visit the official website of the Bannu Board which is given below. You can check the result by roll number. However, in case of any difficulty in checking the result at the time of announcement of results, you have to contact the officials or authorities of the Bannu Board of Education.

Candidates can check the results by clicking on the link below

Check Result here