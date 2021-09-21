BISE Bannu Matric results 2021 has announced today

The BISE Bannu board has announced the 2021 results of matric on Tuesday (today) on its official website.

BISE Bannu Matric results 2021

The announcement regarding the position holders of intermediate annual exams 2021 will be made on the same day as the result announcement. The ceremony will be held according to the COVID-19 SOPs issued by the government to prevent the spread of the ongoing pandemic.

In the ceremony, the prize will be distributed among the position holders who have secured maximum marks in the annual exams 2021. The results will be also available on the CDs and the candidates can collect them from the Bannu board after the submission of Rs.300/-.

Students have to visit the official website of the Bannu Board which is given below. You can check the result by roll number. However, in case of any difficulty in checking the result at the time of announcement of results, you have to contact the officials or authorities of the Bannu Board of Education.

How to Check BISE Bannu Matric results 2021?

Candidates can check the results by clicking on the link below

Check Result here