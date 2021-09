BISE Mardan announces intermediate 2021 result

The Mardan board of intermediate and secondary education has announced the 2021 results of intermediate and matric on Tuesday (today) on its official website.

BISE Mardan Results 2021

The announcement regarding the position holders of matric and intermediate annual exams 2021 will be made on the same day as the result announcement. The ceremony will be held according to the COVID-19 SOPs issued by the government to prevent the spread of the ongoing pandemic.

In the ceremony, the prize will be distributed among the position holders who have secured maximum marks in the annual exams 2021. The results will be also available on the CDs and the candidates can collect them from the Mardan board after the submission of Rs.300/-.

Earlier, the press release issued by the board authorities stated that the result of the SSC and HSSC annual examinations 2021 will be declared on 21st September at 2 PM. However, the BISE Mardan will upload the result on the official website of the board.

Students have to visit the official website of the Mardan Board which is given below. You can check the result by roll number. However, in case of any difficulty in checking the result at the time of announcement of results, you have to contact the officials or authorities of the Mardan Board of Education.

Candidates can check the results by clicking on the link below

https://web.bisemdn.edu.pk/

After filling the given form on the website, click the check result button, the result will appear in this box.