Inter and matric results postponed across Punjab
Punjab boards committee of chairpersons has announced the postponement of the intermediate and matriculation results.
According to details, the schedule of matriculation and intermediate results has been postponed due to the non-approval of the promotion policy by the cabinet.
Secretary Boards Punjab said that the schedule of examination results will be released after the approval of the promotion policy. The matriculation and intermediate results were to be announced on September 30 and October 16.
On the other hand, the Federal Board had announced the results of Intermediate Part II. 99.89% of students passed the examinations, 70,079 students appeared out of which 69,503 students have passed the exam.
Read More
Students in Punjab awaits the result of inter and matric
The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education has stated on Tuesday that...
HSSC 2021 results announced by FBISE
The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the...
Schools and educational institutions to remain closed tomorrow, Sindh
The education department of Sindh announced that all schools and other educational...
99% of candidates have failed the Sindh Jest test
The worse state of education in Sindh, less one than percent of...
BISE Lahore Board announce 2nd Year Result date - Lahore 12th Result
BISE Lahore to announce the 2nd year result 2021 on 30th September...