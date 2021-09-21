Karachi Board matric result 2021; Latest updates

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) are likely to announce the matric 2021 result in the first week of October.

According to the sources, the formula for preparing results for matriculation students has not been finalized yet and all education boards across Sindh will meet today to regulate it.

Sources further added that there may be a delay in compiling the results, but no final date has been announced yet.

Earlier, the Karachi board on Sunday denied reports of announcing the matric and ninth-grade 2021 result, as students had started searching for their results in the wake of fake reports on social media.

BSEK said that they are in the process of preparing the results of matriculation and ninth class and any information spread on social media regarding the announcement of results is fake.

Board officials have said that the board will publish the results on its official website and students should not pay attention to the misinformation circulating on social media.

The board has also warned of legal action against websites that claim the results of both classes have been announced by the board.