Kohat Board Announces Inter, Matric Results 2021 today

22nd Sep, 2021. 06:40 pm
BISE Kohat

The Kohat Board has announced the 2021 results of matric and Intermediate on Wednesday (today) on its official website.

BISE Kohat Matric and Intermediate results 2021

The announcement regarding the position holders of intermediate annual exams 2021 will be made on the same day as the result announcement. The ceremony will be held according to the COVID-19 SOPs issued by the government to prevent the spread of the ongoing pandemic.

In the ceremony, the prize will be distributed among the position holders who have secured maximum marks in the annual exams 2021. The results will be also available on the CDs and the candidates can collect them from the Kohat board after the submission of Rs.300/-.

How to Check BISE Kohat Matric, Inter results 2021?

Candidates can check the results by clicking on the link below

Check Result Here

