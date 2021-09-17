KU cancels the candidate admission who submitting the tempered marks sheet

The University of Karachi (also known as Karachi University, KU, or UoK) is a Pakistani public research university in Karachi, Sindh. The institution was founded as a successor to the University of Sindh and was given the status of “Federal University” in 1951. It was planned by Mohsin Baig, who was also its chief architect.

Karachi University has canceled the admission in the evening program for the academic session 2021 after the verification from the KU Examination Department, the in-charge, KU Directorate of Admissions, Dr. Saima Akhtar, said on Thursday.

She mentioned that the Danish Kamal son of Kamal Ahmed had submitted a tampered marks sheet to get admission in MPA at the Department of Public Administration. His admission form number was 369477