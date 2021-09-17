NED begins the two-day international conference on applied physics

NED University Vice-Chancellor Sarosh Hashmat Lodi in a two-day International Conference on Applied Physics and Engineering said that physics affects practically every aspect of society while the engineering sector depends on physics.

He believes that universities should host such worldwide conferences on applied physics so that academics and professionals could understand the importance of applied physics.

Prof. Dr. Waliuddin, Vice-Chancellor of Sir Syed University, Chairman Pakistan Regulatory Authority (PNRA) Faizan Mansoor, Director General of National Center for Physics Dr. Hafeez Hoorani, and others attended the conference.

Addressing the event, Prof Waliuddin, praised the conference organizers’ efforts and stated that such an event will raise awareness of Applied Physics among academics and students.

Prof. Dr. Noman Ahmed, Dean Faculty of Information Sciences and Humanities, noted that since there hasn’t been a valuable physics conference in a long time, this conference has shown to be a step forward in physics students’ mental maturity.

The DG National Center for Physics Dr. Hafeez Hoorani said; “We invite engineers from NED to explore research for our institute”. Chairman Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority Faizan Mansoor said that “organizing such a global conference in the centenary celebrations of NED was commendable. He said that the academic sessions from which social improvement is possible must be continuous”

Dr. Irfan Ahmed, Chairman of the Department of Physics, stressed the relevance of the conference, saying that training sessions are urgently needed to satisfy technology’s demands. This is the first conference of its kind, but we want to host more in the future.

According to the NED spokesperson, experts from four provinces of the country and seven countries attended the international conference online. In these two days, about 42 research papers will be read.