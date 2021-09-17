Sindh education department takes notice of Private school
Sindh’s education department has postponed the registration of a private school for keeping children under prohibited incarceration and tormenting their parents for fees.
All the complaints boarded by parents in contradiction of the private school were found to be legal, and a report concerning the incident was succumbed to the education department by the investigation team.
Due to the delay in submission of fees, children were kept in banned incarceration, and fees were taken in cash, the report stated.
Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah received a report and recommended suspension of the school’s registration.
According to the report of the investigation commission, the education department postponed the registration of the private school.
Previously, a private school in Karachi had described ferocity in contradiction of parents of the children for suspending the payment of fees.
Furthermore, the school management had also stopped the official team from arriving at the grounds of the school.
Read More
BISE Peshawar | Peshawar Board Matric and Intermediate Results 2021
The board of intermediate and secondary education, BISE Peshawar announces SSC and...
KU cancels the candidate admission who submitting the tempered marks sheet
The University of Karachi (also known as Karachi University, KU, or UoK)...
Pakistan's President appoints a permanent VC for FUUAST
Dr. Shahid Ali Qureshi has been appointed as the permanent Vice-Chancellor of...
NED begins the two-day international conference on applied physics
NED University Vice-Chancellor Sarosh Hashmat Lodi in a two-day International Conference on...
In ten years, how will online learning look? Zoom has some ideas
Last March, Zoom, the ubiquitous online conferencing platform, became a staple of...