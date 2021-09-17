Sindh education department takes notice of Private school

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

17th Sep, 2021. 08:25 pm
Sindh’s education department has postponed the registration of a private school for keeping children under prohibited incarceration and tormenting their parents for fees.

All the complaints boarded by parents in contradiction of the private school were found to be legal, and a report concerning the incident was succumbed to the education department by the investigation team.

Due to the delay in submission of fees, children were kept in banned incarceration, and fees were taken in cash, the report stated.

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah received a report and recommended suspension of the school’s registration.

According to the report of the investigation commission, the education department postponed the registration of the private school.

Previously, a private school in Karachi had described ferocity in contradiction of parents of the children for suspending the payment of fees.

Furthermore, the school management had also stopped the official team from arriving at the grounds of the school.

 

