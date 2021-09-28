Students in Punjab awaits the result of inter and matric

The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education has stated on Tuesday that the results for intermediate and matriculation students will be declared after an agreement from the provincial cabinet.

Whereas, the secretary Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen stated that the results would be pronounced soon, as the official abstained from giving an exact date.

The progress comes a day after the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) had stated the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-II Annual Results 2021.

FBISE took HSSC annual examination only in optional subjects due to Corona pandemic while the results were arranged under the “Promotion Policy of Federal Government”.

Female candidates were addressed for sealing top positions in the 2021 HSSC exams, in a ceremony held at the FBISE. Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood attended the event as the chief guest.

A total of 81,988 regular, private, and repeater students appeared in the HSSC Part II examinations 2021, out of which 80,282 — 99.89% — could pass the examination.