Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 12:04 am

BIEK dismisses news regarding result of Pre-Engineering examination 2021

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) issued a statement on Thursday, dismissing reports circulating on social media that the first-year Pre-Engineering group examination for 2021 would be released.

The BIEK distanced itself in the statement, claiming it has “nothing to do with this fake news circulating on social media.”

The results of intermediate exams for the year 2021 will be announced on the inter board’s official website and Facebook page, according to the statement.

Students can visit the board’s website, www.biek.edu.pk, or its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/BIEKarachi, for further information and updates.

