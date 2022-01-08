In Pakistan, around 100,000 students take the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) each year. On average, one-third of those who take the exam succeed. According to an article published in PMC on October 10th, 194,133 students in Pakistan took the MDCAT exam last year, with 68,680 passing (with a national percentage of 35.4). The statistics demonstrate that just a small percentage of students get accepted into medical schools across the country.

Lack of access to decent medical books is one of the key reasons for the low passing percentage. Because they lack access to valuable and legitimate medical books, the majority of students fail the exam. They reside in distant places where book stores normally only stock a small number of obsolete medical books, if any at all, and don’t always stock required volumes. As a result, the specialists’ top recommendation is to have access to high-quality, legitimate medical books.

Medical students, on the other hand, are the best in the country. In most cases, they have less time to study for medical entrance exams. It is impossible for them to go to the market or to major centres in such a short amount of time to find decent medical books. As a result, a system for obtaining crucial medical literature at their doorsteps should be in place to save them time.

Aside from that, passing the MDCAT isn’t only a matter of hard effort; you’ll also need some expert advice to assist you prepare easily and fast. Here are some expert tips and tricks that will come in handy.

How to Prepare For MDCAT Exam

Get The Syllabus

Before you begin your preparation, you must first understand the scope of the exam. The syllabus will assist you in determining the best course of action and topics to study. Examine the MDCAT syllabus and identify significant areas for improvement. Once you’ve grasped the MDCAT exam and its prerequisites, you’ll be well on your way to a successful preparation.

Buy Medical Books

After you've downloaded the syllabus, you'll need decent medical texts. It's critical to get books as soon as possible because delays can lead to stress in the end. Begin your preparation by reading your books and taking notes as you go. Making notes will assist you in swiftly revising at the conclusion.

Plan Your Day

Practicing past questions is another important element. Lots of books provide sample questions that let medical students prepare in the right direction. Such questions work as a mock exam. You need to attempt these questions because they will give you an idea of how you should attempt in the actual exam. Students who don’t go through such practice questions usually face an unseen paper in the actual exam. An unseen exam will give you two equal outcomes, either you will pass by chance or you will badly fail.

Keep the Track Record

When students retain their assessments with them during the preparation process, it is one of the best workouts. They gain a better grasp of their skills and flaws as a result. When you know what your shortcomings are, you can figure out how to fix them and what resources you’ll need in the future. Strengths, on the other hand, would make you more confident and courageous. Passing tests requires a high level of confidence.

Revise Often

You must also revise your topics once a week in addition to practising. It’s critical to take a step back and reflect on what you’ve learnt. Those who do not edit frequently forget, and they must relearn everything from the beginning. As a result, go through all of your topics once a week and keep track of your progress.

Evaluate Yourself

One of the most important things medical students must do is evaluate. Students who do not self-evaluate are never aware of their basic errors and other mishaps. As a best practise, you should take online mock exams or, if possible, seek assistance from teachers at a nearby preparatory academy. After the evaluation, make a list of any errors or blunders you made. It will keep you from making the same mistakes in the future and will keep them on your record.

Ensure Proper Food Intake and Exercise

Apart from studies, mental and physical health are two more crucial factors. Take your meals on schedule, consume healthy foods, and exercise once a day to be mentally and physically well. One of the most evident things that keeps people fit, lively, and active is exercise. Remember! You should not disregard studies or physical activity. Give both activities the same amount of time for the best results.

Work With Consistency

Without a doubt, no accomplishment can be attained if a man loses his consistency. Make a pledge to yourself while you’re prepared that you’ll work consistently. Ups and downs are a part of the learning process. Whatever the case may be, you should not stop planning or procrastinate, putting things off until tomorrow. Success will come knocking once you’ve established a routine.

Overall, these are the expert recommendations for tips and techniques. You can easily pass the MDCAT exam if you follow these guidelines.

