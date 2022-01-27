Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
27th Jan, 2022.

HSC Part 1 Pre Engineering Result 2021 BIEK Karachi

27th Jan, 2022. 05:51 pm
The Boad of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced HSC Part 1 Pre-Engineering Group Result has been announced.

Check Your HSC Part 1 Pre-Engineering Group Result Here

This educational board in Karachi is one of the country’s best-known educational institutions. It is the mission of BIEK Karachi to oversee the region’s high-level intermediate education system. Students interested in pursuing a career in engineering can enrol in Intermediate’s Pre-Engineering class. As the foundation of the student’s career, it acts as the building block They are students of pre-engineering who take and pass exams in a variety of subjects, such as Chemistry and Physics.. Students in colleges and secondary schools take these challenging courses, while private candidates study for exams on their own.

It is up to the BIEK Karachi to decide on the course of study for each department and to assign the required textbooks in accordance with that plan. BIEK Karachi’s affiliated colleges include D. J. Science College, Sir Syed Government Girls College, Commecs College, and St. Joseph’s College, among others. There are engineering programmes in nearly every intermediate college in Karachi. HSC part 1 Engineering group admit cards and roll numbers are issued separately to the registered colleges and private students. Furthermore, the board is in charge of allocating examination centres and approving any adjustments. Results for HSC Part 1 Pre Engineering in Karachi are released on time following a satisfactory examination process. HSC Part 1 Pre Engineering Result 2021 Karachi is expected to be released in October or November of 2021, according to a report. You may check your HSC Part 1 Pre Engineering Result 2021 Karachi online by entering your roll number in the search field provided on this page.

