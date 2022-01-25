Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 09:55 pm

Intelligence Bureau IB Officials have published the Intelligence Bureau IB Roll No Slips for the Physical Test 2022.

IB Roll No Slips

This website contains a link to a page where you may download the Intelligence Bureau Roll Number Slip IB roll no slip. If any applicants have not received their slip, they can download it through www.leaone.gov.pk. IB Roll Number Slip 2022 Download [Physical Test]. The Pakistani government’s Intelligence Bureau advertised 600+ job opportunities at the National Testing Service of Pakistan in 2021, and rooll number slips are already accessible. Download IB Roll Number Slip 2022 online Intelligence Bureau IB Jobs 2022 Roll No Slip for Physicals Test from here. IB Roll Number Slips (Call Letters) for the 2022 IB Physical Exam have been uploaded. leaone government pk IB roll number slips have been released to the official website of the federal government agency leaone gov pk. You will discover how to obtain and save ib roll number slips 2022 for the ib physical test 2022. Download IB Roll Number Slip 2022 [Physical Test] www.leaone.gov.pk

IB Roll Number Slip Download online [Physical] Call letter download

1. Steno typist BPS-14
2. DEO (Data Entry Operator) BPS-12
3. GD (General Duty) BPS-11
4. OM (Office Management) BPS-11
5. Tech BPS-11
6. Vehcile Mechanic BPS-11
7. Dark Room Assistant BPS-11
8. Lab Assistant BPS-11
9. GD (General Duty) BPS-07
10. OM (Office Management) BPS-07
11. Staff Car Driver / Despatch Rider BPS-04

How to Download IB Roll Number Slip 2022

  • Roll No Slip downloaded by following this method:
  • Students can submit CNIC number on the authorized government website, www.leaone.gov.pk.
  • Applicants will have one week to prepare for the exam if they receive their roll number slips prior to that time.
    applicants may print off their personal information from this website and bring it to the IB support desk at their reporting time to obtain assistance.
  • Researchers may see their exam center and roll number slips online by inputting their CNIC number.
    Roll number slips may be printed by the candidate as well.
  • The IB Jobs Test Roll No Slip may be get by selecting the print option and pressing (ctrl+p).
    Applicants who do not have a picture on their application must attach a current photo to the IB roll number slip in their place.
  • “Call letters of provisionally eligible applicants for the posts of GD (BS-11) and GD (BS-07) have been uploaded. They are advised to log in to download their call letter for Physical Test. The call letters for the candidates of other posts shall be uploaded later”.

