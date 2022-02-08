CBSE Term 1 Result Updates: Class 10, 12 results, how to check results

The Central Board of Secondary Education will publish the CBSE Term 1 Result on the CBSE website and CBSE Results. When the Class 10 and 12 results are declared, they will be available at the following official websites: cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE Board has not yet issued an official CBSE Term 1 result date or time.

Aside from the official websites listed above, the Term 1 results for Class 10, 12, and 13 can also be checked by SMS and on different official apps such as Digilocker and Umang. To check, candidates must download the applications and enter their login information.

The results for Term I will be issued in the form of marks earned by the candidates. The Board has ruled that students who have taken the exam will not be assigned a PASS or FAIL grade. However, the Board will disclose the final results for Class 10, 12, and 13 following the end of Term 2 exams.

The CBSE term 1 results for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be released shortly. Students can access their term 1 CBSE board tests after they are released through the board’s official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Register here for CBSE term 1 results, free question papers for term 2, curriculum, and preparation suggestions.

Meanwhile, on Monday, February 7, 2022, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester 1 results.

Candidates should be aware that the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 results will not be issued in the form of a pass, fail, or essential repeat. The final result will be released following the term 2 board exams, which are slated for March-April 2022. CBSE term 2 test schedules will be available at cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.