Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 08:36 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PMC MDCAT Syllabus 2022 | Here You can Download MDCAT Syllabus

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 08:36 pm
PMC MDCAT Syllabus 2022

PMC MDCAT Syllabus 2022 | Here You can Download MDCAT Syllabus

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for admissions to MBBS and BDS programmes in 2022 has been released by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

MDCAT will be held in phases, same as it was last year. MDCAT’s first phase will run from August 15, 2022, through August 30, 2022. The second phase will begin on September 5, 2022, and end on September 20, 2022.

Applicants who miss their test owing to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis during these two stages will be eligible to take a special MDCAT on September 30, 2022.

In the next days, the PMC will release the MDCAT 2022 syllabus, after which each applicant will be allotted a test date. The date for the MDCAT 2022 outcome has yet to be determined by the PMC.

The MDCAT was held last year from August 30 to September 30, 2021. The exam was computer-based, and over 200,000 people registered to take it.

Students, on the other hand, wanted a retake, claiming that the PMC offered broken exam devices with inadequate internet service, contained out-of-syllabus and unclear questions, and gave an unfair advantage to some students by scheduling the exam across a month.

PMC MDCAT Syllabus 2022

PMC MDCAT Syllabus 2021_Final

Read More

1 month ago
BIEK dismisses news regarding result of Pre-Engineering examination 2021

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) issued a statement on Thursday,...
1 month ago
How to Prepare For MDCAT Exam

  In Pakistan, around 100,000 students take the Medical and Dental College...
1 month ago
BSEK to announce SSC Part 1 science result 2021 at 3PM today

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) announced the results of the...
2 months ago
Harry Potter first edition sells for $471,000

A series of fantasy novels Harry Potter’s first edition was sold for...
3 months ago
Malala Yousafzai joins hands with MasterClass for change in society

Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai joined hands with MasterClass, is a streaming...
3 months ago
Kate Middleton is back to school

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton returned to school with a grinning...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022
11 mins ago
WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Schedule, Full Card, and How to Watch on Peacock

The Road to WrestleMania passes through Saudi Arabia following the Royal Rumble....
Gold Rate in QATAR (QAR) Today
14 mins ago
Gold Rate in Qatar today on, 19th Feb 2022

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at Qatari riyal...
NBA All-Star Weekend 2022
16 mins ago
NBA All-Star Weekend 2022: Cade Cunningham is named Rising Stars MVP; players in the 3-point and dunk contests; live updates; how to watch

The league's finest rookies and second-year players, as well as a few...
OnePlus Nord CE 5G
25 mins ago
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in Pakistan & Features

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in Pakistan OnePlus Nord CE 5G price...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600