  • BISE Quetta Board announced Matric Result 2022 | BBISE 10th Class result 2022
BISE Quetta board Matric Result 2022: After the exam, the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Quetta Matriculation Annual Examinations 2022 announced the result on August 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM.

The Regional Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education in Balochistan was in charge of the matriculation tests.

Matriculation Annual Examinations Results in 2022. Look at the table below to find out more.

There are different websites for checking 9th class and 10th class results. So, it’s easy for you to see the result.

BISE Quetta board Matric Result 2022

BoardQuetta
Class10th
 Year2022
Result StatusAnnounced on 5:00 PM
BISE Quetta 10th Class Result1 August 2022
Official Websitebbiseqta.edu.pk
Email of Quetta  Board[email protected]

 

Sr.noPassFailTotal
SSC78%22%132,000
HSSC90%10%86,000
