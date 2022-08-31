BISE Sahiwal announces Matric result 2022!

BISE Sahiwal announces Matric result 2022!

Articles
Advertisement
BISE Sahiwal announces Matric result 2022!
Advertisement

SAHIWAL: The Sahiwal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) announced the results of matric annual examinations 2022 on Wednesday (today), August 31, 2022.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sahiwal discloses BISE Sahiwal matric result on the annual basis.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Bahawalpur, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Lahore, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sargodha, and BISE Sahiwal.

BISE Sahiwal Matric Result 2022 – 10th Class Result 2022

The matric result of Sahiwal Board have been announced you can check the results here or visit official website. Check here!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Education News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story