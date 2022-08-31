BISE Sargodha announces Matric result 2022!

SARGODHA: The Sargodha Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) announced the results of matric annual examinations 2022 on Wednesday (today), August 31, 2022.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sargodha discloses BISE Sargodha matric result on the annual basis.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Bahawalpur, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Lahore, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sargodha, and BISE Sahiwal.

BISE Sargodha Matric Result 2022 – 10th Class Result 2022

The matric result of Sargodha Board have been announced you can check the results here or visit official website. Check here!

